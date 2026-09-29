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Delhi high court questions FSSAI over order to Red Bull: 'Was a notice issued first?'

This directive came while hearing a petition filed by Red Bull challenging FSSAI’s order directing the company to stop using the descriptor “Energy Drink”.

Published on: Sep 29, 2026, 09:10:00 IST
By Shruti Kakkar
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The Delhi high court on Monday asked the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) whether it had issued a notice to Red Bull before directing the company to discontinue using the descriptor “Energy Drink” for its products.

Red Bull contended that the June 30 order was issued without a show-cause notice or an opportunity to be heard. (Unsplash/Representational)
Red Bull contended that the June 30 order was issued without a show-cause notice or an opportunity to be heard. (Unsplash/Representational)

A bench of Justice Amit Mahajan directed FSSAI’s counsel to seek instructions on the issue and listed the matter for hearing on September 29.

“If there is no notice, it has to go,” the bench remarked.

Deep Dive

What did the Delhi high court ask the FSSAI regarding the notice issued to Red Bull?

The Delhi high court questioned the FSSAI on whether it had issued a notice to Red Bull before ordering the company to stop using the term 'Energy Drink' for its products.

Why is food safety currently a significant issue in India?

Food safety has become a major concern in India due to widespread complaints about hygiene, frequent food adulteration scandals, and a high percentage of unsafe food samples found by inspectors.

How is the FSSAI's proposed front-of-package labelling intended to impact consumer choices?

The FSSAI's front-of-package labelling aims to provide clear nutritional information to help consumers make informed decisions and encourage healthier dietary choices by using prominent warning labels for high sugar, fat, and salt content.
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The court issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by Red Bull challenging FSSAI’s June 30 order directing the company to stop using the descriptor “Energy Drink” on its range of caffeinated beverages.

The petition also challenged a subsequent July 17 communication asking food safety officers across states and Union Territories to take action against products allegedly found to be non-compliant.

Also Read | 'No control over own officers': Sanjay Raut claims FDA trying to extort money from hotels, Mundhe seeks proof

It further claimed that the July communication resulted in enforcement action, including the seizure of its products at multiple locations across the country.

The company also argued that the latest directive represented an unexplained departure from the licences, import clearances and no-objection certificates issued to it over the years for products carrying the same descriptor.

 
red bullfssaienergy drinkfood safety and standards authority of india
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