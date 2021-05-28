Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi issues global tender for 10 million Covid vaccine doses

The Delhi government has issued its first global tender for 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines and will accept bids till June 7, according to documents seen by HT
By Abhishek Dey, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 11:53 PM IST
The Delhi government has issued its first global tender for 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines and will accept bids till June 7, according to documents seen by HT.

A vaccine maker interested in supplying to the Capital will need to commit to begin deliveries in tranches within 45 days of a contract being signed, among several conditions that the tender document lays down.

Several states, such as Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, have floated tenders to procure vaccines. Several prominent vaccine makers, including Pfizer and Moderna, have said that they have a policy to enter into agreements only with national governments and multilateral initiatives, putting a cloud over states’ attempts to procure doses directly from foreign manufacturers.

“Health and family welfare department, government of NCT of Delhi intends to procure Covid-19 vaccine on urgent basis and accordingly issues this Global Expression of Interest (EOI) soliciting techno-commercial proposals from the International Manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines or their Authorized Agents or from direct Importers with appropriate license, to import the Covid-19 vaccine in India. A bidder may submit its techno-commercial proposal to the Central Procurement Agency, Director General Health Services, Government of NCT of Delhi… by 5 pm of June 7,” said the document, issued on May 27.

The document adds that companies from any country can supply to Delhi unless they share borders with India, a condition that effectively keeps out Chinese vaccines.

According to Union government rules, which the EOI cites as necessary to follow, vaccines approved by western health regulators, Japan’s drugs agency and the World Health Organization will have an accelerated clinical approval process. China’s Sinopharm vaccine fit this criteria prior to the neighbouring nations bar was put in.

The EOIs of other states too have this condition.

Another set of documents, seen by HT, showed that the Delhi Cabinet, chaired by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, on May 21 gave approval to the cabinet note containing the proposal regarding “procurement (of) Covid-19 vaccines through global EOI for vaccination of the eligible beneficiaries in Delhi”.

