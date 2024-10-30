Delhi LG attacks Arvind Kejriwal for not implementing Ayushman Bharat: 'Fear of...'

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Wednesday accused AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of not implementing the central government's Ayushman Bharat scheme because of "fear" of getting "exposed". Delhi LG VK Saxena. (File)

His attack comes on a day when Delhi BJP MPs filed a joint writ petition in the high court seeking implementation of the medical insurance scheme.

In a long post on X in Hindi, Saxena accused Kejriwal of depriving lakhs of people in Delhi of the benefits of the scheme.

He claimed the former Delhi chief minister was afraid that the scheme's implementation might expose the truth behind the false health model promoted by the AAP government in the national capital.

"I do not take cognisance of your baseless statements, but this post is about a very people-oriented scheme of the Government of India - Ayushman Bharat, which benefits crores of Indians," Saxena said in his post.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the AAP government for blocking the health insurance scheme in Delhi to protect its political interests.

Arvind Kejriwal today said that Delhi doesn't need Ayushman Bharat because the AAP government provides free treatment and medicines to the people of the national capital.

Saxena said in 2018, the Delhi government had recommended implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the national capital, but Kejriwal opposed the move because he wanted his name to be associated with it.

"Your government talked about naming the Ayushman Bharat scheme as 'Chief Minister Aam Aadmi Health Insurance Scheme Ayushman Bharat'," Saxena claimed in his post.

Saxena also termed the "so-called health model" of the AAP government a "web of illusion" created by Kejriwal's "powerful propaganda machinery".

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP's seven Lok Sabha MPs in the national capital filed a writ petition in the Delhi high court against the AAP government's decision to not implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

With inputs from PTI