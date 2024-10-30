Arvind Kejriwal's message to Delhi day before Diwali: 'Don't burst firecrackers. Koi ehsaan nahi…’

In light of the ongoing ban on fireworks in Delhi during Diwali, Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday reiterated that the restriction is not a matter of religion, but rather an effort to protect public health. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI file)

At a press conference, the former Delhi chief minister highlighted that Diwali is fundamentally a celebration of light, and the pollution caused by fireworks has lasting negative effects, especially on children.

Stating that it's not about Hindu or Muslim, Arvind Kejriwal emphasised that the festival’s true spirit is in spreading light, not smoke, and noted the importance of prioritising health over tradition when it comes to pollution.

"Even the Supreme Court and high court say that in view of the pollution, we should not burst crackers, we should light diyas. This is the festival of lights and not firecrackers. By not bursting firecrackers, we are not doing any favour to anyone. We are doing it for ourselves and our family. Whatever pollution will happen, our children will suffer from it, so there is no Hindu-Muslim in this. Everyone's life is important,” Arvind Kejriwal said.

Arvind Kejriwal also said the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) has sent the salary and Diwali bonus to all the sanitation workers before the end of October month.

"Many congratulations to all the sanitation workers of Delhi Municipal Corporation. This is the first time in 18 years that they are getting their salary before the end of the month. Earlier, their salary used to be withheld for 7-8 months but now they get it before time, Arvind Kejriwal wrote in a social media post on X.

"This time on the occasion of Diwali, MCD has sent the salary and Diwali bonus to all the sanitation workers before the end of the month so that everyone can celebrate Diwali happily with their family. I wish all the sanitation workers and their families a Happy Diwali," the AAP convenor added.