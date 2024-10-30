Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Use of firecrackers: HC asks Punjab, Haryana, UT to ensure compliance with SC directions

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 30, 2024 08:56 AM IST

The apex court had allowed the use of firecrackers between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali. On other occasions, it said firecrackers could be used between 11:45 pm and 12:45 am on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the two states and Chandigarh to ensure strict compliance with the directions of Supreme Court regarding the use, sale and purchase of firecrackers during this festive season.

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the two states and Chandigarh to ensure strict compliance with the directions of Supreme Court regarding the use, sale and purchase of firecrackers during this festive season. (HT File)
The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the two states and Chandigarh to ensure strict compliance with the directions of Supreme Court regarding the use, sale and purchase of firecrackers during this festive season. (HT File)

The directions were passed by the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Anil Kshetarpal during hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Sunaina, who had argued that air quality index of the two states and UT is deteriorating day by day.

“If everybody strictly complied with the directions of the courts, then that shall minimise the pollution in environment and also help us in quality of life,” she had submitted.

The apex court had allowed the use of firecrackers between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali. On other occasions, it said firecrackers could be used between 11:45 pm and 12:45 am on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. These directions were passed by the Supreme Court in 2017. It had also issued a slew of other directions regarding regulation of issuance of licences for sale at designated sites only and allowing a fixed number of licences. Detailed order of Tuesday’s proceedings is awaited.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //