Use of firecrackers: HC asks Punjab, Haryana, UT to ensure compliance with SC directions

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the two states and Chandigarh to ensure strict compliance with the directions of Supreme Court regarding the use, sale and purchase of firecrackers during this festive season. (HT File)

The directions were passed by the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Anil Kshetarpal during hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Sunaina, who had argued that air quality index of the two states and UT is deteriorating day by day.

“If everybody strictly complied with the directions of the courts, then that shall minimise the pollution in environment and also help us in quality of life,” she had submitted.

The apex court had allowed the use of firecrackers between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali. On other occasions, it said firecrackers could be used between 11:45 pm and 12:45 am on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. These directions were passed by the Supreme Court in 2017. It had also issued a slew of other directions regarding regulation of issuance of licences for sale at designated sites only and allowing a fixed number of licences. Detailed order of Tuesday’s proceedings is awaited.