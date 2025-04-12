Delhi likely to be hit by thunderstorm today, heatwave to return on Wednesday

A heavy duststorm hit Delhi and nearby regions on Friday evening, leading to the death of one person after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed in the national capital. The storm also led to several flight diversions and delays at the Delhi Airport and trees falling in different parts of Delhi NCR. Visitors during a dust storm at the Kartavya Path, near India Gate, in New Delhi on Friday.(PTI)

The weather department had predicted thunderstorms and cloudy sky for Friday. The temperature in the city also dipped as the maximum temperature settled at 35.8 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature settled at 22.8 degrees Celsius, as recorded at the Safdarjung observatory.

The weather conditions in Delhi and nearby areas are likely to stay the same on Saturday, April 12, 2025. The India Meteorological Department has predicted partly clouded sky with very light rain for Saturday. Delhi is likely to be hit by thunderstorm or lightning and strong surface winds reaching 20-30 kmph and gusting up to 40 kmph.

The sky will likely turn clear from Sunday, with heatwaves making a comeback by April 16.

Weather predictions across India for Saturday

Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Sub Himalayan regions in West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghayala on Saturday.

Many other parts of India are likely to be hit by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds too. According to the IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds may hit parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching as high as 40-50 kmph will hit isolated pockets of west Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh and some parts of Karnataka.

Isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh are likely to be hit by lightning. Some parts of Rajasthan are very likely to be hit by a duststorm.

Death toll in Bihar touches 61

After 25 people died in Bihar due to lightning and other weather-related incidents, the toll touched 61 on Friday, reported PTI. In total, 39 people died due to hailstorms and rain-related incidents, while lightning strikes claimed 22 lives.

The highest number of fatalities were recorded in Bihar’s Nalanda district at 23, followed by six in Bhojpur, four each in Siwan, Gaya, Patna and Sheikhpura, three in Jamui, two in Jehanabad, and one each in Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Arwal, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Saharsa, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Nawada and Bhagalpur, according to PTI report.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a compensation ofRs 4 lakh for the families of each of the victims.

With agency inputs.