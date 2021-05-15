Delhi likely to receive thunderstorm, rain, forecasts IMD

Some parts of Delhi are likely to receive thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain are likely on Saturday, according to the officials from India Meteorological Department.

The change in weather will be witnessed in isolated places of northeast Delhi, IMD officials said.

In a mild shift from the heat, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 23 degree celsius while the maximum temperature was recorded at a high og 39.3 degree celsius, IMD said.

The sky is likely to remain partly cloudy on Sunday and the minimum and maximum temperature are likely to hover around 24 and 41 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The weather department recorded 35 per cent relative humidity at 5.30 pm.

Earlier this week on Thursday, Delhi woke up to light rain. As per IMD's forecast, thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and wind speed occured over isolated places of Delhi and adjoining areas including Noida, Meerut Rohtak, Panipat and few other places.

The IMD has also predicted a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with a wind speed of 20-40 kmph at many places over Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, in addition to the national capital.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with wind speed 20-40 kmph would occur over many places of entire Delhi, Palwal, Hodal, Manesar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Tizara, (Haryana), Bulandshahar, Gulothi, Siyana, Jattari, Khurza, Atrauli, Aligarh, Sadabad, Khair, Noida, Gr. Noida, Ghaziabad, Pilkhua, Hapur, (Uttar Pradesh) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," IMD tweeted.

Earlier in the morning, IMD also predicted light to moderate intensity rains over Haryana, Rajasthan and its adjoining areas in the next two hours.

"Light to moderate intensity rain with wind speed 20-40 kmph would occur over Viratnagar, Kotputly, Alwar, Jhunjunu, Pilani, Rajghar, Laxmangarh, Bayana (Rajasthan), Narnaul, Tizara, Mahendergarh (Haryana) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours", tweeted IMD.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has been issuing operational forecasts for the date of monsoon onset over Kerala from 2005 onwards. An indigenously developed state-of-the-art statistical model with a model error of - 4 days is used for this purpose.

