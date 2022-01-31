Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Delhi likely to see strong winds today: IMD
india news

Delhi likely to see strong winds today: IMD

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, an active western disturbance is likely to bring widespread rainfall to the northern plains and snowfall in the hills between February 2 and 4.
According to the weather office, the minimum temperature in Delhi on Monday is likely to be at 8 degree Celsius while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 23 degree Celsius. (Representational Image/HT Photo- Arvind Yadav)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 08:50 AM IST
ByHT correspondent

NEW DELHI: Delhi is likely to see strong winds on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be at 8 degree Celsius while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 23 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Sunday was 7.5 degree Celsius, one notch below normal and maximum temperature was 22.2 degree Celsius -- normal for this time of the year.

Delhi’s air quality was in the poor category on Monday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 300. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 278, which is in the higher-end of the poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The weather office predicted that an active western disturbance is likely to bring widespread rainfall to the northern plains and snowfall in the hills between February 2 and 4.

RELATED STORIES

“Due to the approaching intense western disturbance, minimum temperatures are gradually going to rise over northwest India. The impact of the WD will be felt mainly in the hills and northern areas but on February 3 we can expect light rain in Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh as well,” said RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP