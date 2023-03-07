Delhi liquor 'scam': ED to question Sisodia, arrests Hyderabad businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Mar 07, 2023 10:03 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Arun Ramchandra Pillai in the Delhi excise policy money laundering probe.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Arun Ramchandra Pillai in the Delhi excise policy money laundering probe. Pillai represented the “South Group” in meetings with other accused persons when the policy was being formulated and implemented. The ED will also question arrested Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia inside the Tihar jail.

AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on Monday, (PTI)
