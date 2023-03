Delhi liquor 'scam': ED to question Sisodia, arrests Hyderabad businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Arun Ramchandra Pillai in the Delhi excise policy money laundering probe. Pillai represented the “South Group” in meetings with other accused persons when the policy was being formulated and implemented. The ED will also question arrested Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia inside the Tihar jail.

AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on Monday, (PTI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail