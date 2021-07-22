Delhi man arrested for vandalising courtroom while shouting 'tarikh pe tarikh'

A Delhi man, a resident of Shashtri Nagar, has been arrested for allegedly breaking all computers and furniture in Delhi's Karkardooma court as the court was only giving dates for the hearing, thus delaying the process of justice. While he was smashing the courtroom, he also shouted Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's iconic dialogue Tarikh pe Tarikh, news agency ANI reported, citing sources. The incident took place on July 17 in courtroom number 66 in the Karkardooma court, the news agency said.

'Justice delayed is justice denied' is a common saying. Now, the case of Shashtri Nagar's Rakesh has been pending before the court since 2006, reports said. During July 17 hearing, not only did he vent out his anger, he did it in a Bollywood way.

'Tarikh par Tarikh', the dialogue is from the Bollywood movie Damini which has become iconic for the courtroom reference. Sunny Deol plays the character of an alcoholic advocate, who reopened a case in the movie and fought for justice. The dialogue has become a part of common parlance to imply delay in anything.

Rakesh also smashed the dais of the judge inside the courtroom, police said. Following the ruckus, the staff of the courtroom raised an alarm the police arrested Rakesh. The accused Rakesh was arrested and was presented before a magistrate, who has remanded him to judicial custody.

Delhi Police has booked Rakesh under section 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), Section 353 (assaults or uses criminal force to any person being a public servant) and Section 427 (mischief) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation).

(With ANI inputs)