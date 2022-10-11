Delhi mass religious conversion: Gautam summoned for questioning today

Former minister Rajendra Pal Gautam has been summoned for questioning at Delhi’s Paharganj police station at 2pm on Tuesday in connection with the mass religious conversion event in the capital on October 5.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator, who was quizzed at his residence on Monday, was forced to resign as the social welfare minister amid the political row over the event, where thousands of Hindus converted to Buddhism.

In a video circulated on social media, Gautam can be seen signing the questioning notice a day after he denied having received any summon.

In the notice, Paharganj’s station house officer asked Gautam to appear in person with all documents, or else it will be presumed that he has nothing to say or explain and that matter would be accordingly decided as per law,

The notice referred to the event and said Gautam was present and “uttered certain words publicly, which has infuriated the public”. “Written complaints have been received in this regard...”

Gautam said he will join the inquiry and added he has told the police team, which came to his residence on Monday, that he did not commit any crime during the event and just repeated the 22 vows of Bhimrao Ambedkar, the founding father of the Indian Constitution.

The converts to Buddhism on October 5 allegedly took an oath denouncing Hindu deities. A video of the event surfaced on Friday and showed a saffron-clad monk sharing the dais with Gautam and administering the oath. “I will have no faith in Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh, nor will I worship them as God. I will have no faith in Rama or Krishna, nor will I worship them. I will have no faith in Gauri, Ganapati, and other Hindu Gods, nor will I worship them.”

This was one of the 22 vows Ambedkar took when he converted to Buddhism in 1956.

Gautam submitted his resignation as a minister on Sunday saying he attended that congregation in his personal capacity. He maintained what he did was within the Constitution, and did not violate any law.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Delhi chief Adesh Gupta lodged a complaint against Gautam accusing the AAP leader of “provoking the general public at large against the Hindus and subsequently defaming them to incite a riot, violence, and public nuisance.”

The BJP has accused the AAP of supporting conversions and criticised Gautam for disrespecting Hindu deities. Gautam has accused the BJP of “propaganda”.

Neither the AAP nor the Delhi government has commented on the matter. But an official, who asked not to be named, on Friday said Kejriwal was “extremely displeased” with Gautam.

On Monday, police said no case has been filed in the matter as of now.