Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Delhi, Noida report surge in cases of viral fever among children, say doctors
india news

Delhi, Noida report surge in cases of viral fever among children, say doctors

In Uttar Pradesh, cases of viral fever, dengue and malaria have seen a sharp spike. Firozabad has emerged as a hotspot, with majority of cases being reported from the district. The number of fever cases are rising in Delhi too, with the doctors blaming seasonal influenza for the surge.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 06:51 AM IST
A teacher ties a face mask to a student before he enters the school in Noida.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The doctors in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) have said that they are witnessing a surge in viral cases amongst children. The development is extremely concerning at a time coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are showing a spike.

"We are in midst of an outbreak of viral fevers. We are getting a lot of viral fever cases in children. Almost 25 per cent of our OPDs consist of children coming down with fever commonly with symptoms like cold, cough and fever," Dr Nitin Verma, Director, General Pediatrics, Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital in Delhi.

"There are simple virals and in few cases of H3N2 which is a form of swine flu we are also getting that," he added.

Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta, director of GIMS, Noida said that six children have been admitted in the hospital with viral fever and one case is of dengue. "We are getting almost 30 patients daily in OPD with complaints of viral fever," he added.

RELATED STORIES

In Uttar Pradesh, cases of viral fever, dengue and malaria have seen a sharp spike. Firozabad in western part of the state has emerged as a hotspot, with majority of cases being reported from the district.

According to health officials, vector indices were found to be high in the district.

Cases of viral fever are being reported from new ares like Bareilly, Badaun, Moradabad and Pilibhit districts of the Rohilkhand region. Chief medical superintendent (CMS) of Badaun district hospital Vijay Bahadur Raj said that they are receiving 1,100 to 1,400 out patients every day and most of them complain of symptoms resembling to viral fever.

On Tuesday, close to 400 new patients showing symptoms of viral fever were reported in Moradabad.

The number of fever cases are rising in Delhi too, with the doctors blaming seasonal influenza for the surge.

These patients are tested for Covid-19, in accordance with central government guidelines, almost all of which return negative. Currently, doctors said, seven of 10 fever cases are caused by the flu.

They added that the flu this season is also, unusually, affecting entire families.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral fever influenza season
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bhabanipur by-polls: Mamata Banerjee likely to launch campaign today

West Bengal makes RT-PCR mandatory for passengers arriving from 7 countries

Breaking news: Farmers continue sit-in protest at mini-secretariat in Karnal

C’garh CM’s father in 15-day judicial custody for remarks on Brahmins
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP