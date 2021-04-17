Don't know when peak will come, says Kejriwal as Delhi reports around 24,000 fresh covid cases

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the medical infrastructure of the Capital is moving towards saturation but the Aam Aadmi Party government will leave no stones unturned to increase the number of oxygen beds in the Capital, as Delhi is seeing a massive jump in the number of daily Covid-19 infections.

"We don't know whether this is the peak of the pandemic in the Capital. The cases are rising. Every state has a threshold of medical facilities. Delhi too has its limit and we have reports of shortage of beds, oxygen, Remdesivir in the city," Kejriwal said.

Terming the situation serious and concerning, Kejriwal said, "In the last 24 hours, there have been around 24,000 cases. A day before, there were around 19,000 cases. So the tally spiked only in a matter of 24 hours."

So far, there has been no shortage of bed in the Capital, Kejriwal said, adding that the government is focussing on creating more oxygen beds as serious patients need oxygen.

"In a few days, we will be able to add around 6,000 oxygen beds. Around 1,300 beds are being arranged at Yamuna Sports Complex and Commonwealth Games, Rada Soami facility will get 2,500 beds now and 2,500 later. Around 2,100 oxygen beds have been pooled as hotels and banquets are being linked with hospitals," Kejriwal said.

But this may not be enough as the infection is spreading at an unprecedented rapidity. "No one knows when the peak will come. So now we don't have time to rest. We have to work on war footing to be a step ahead of corona," Kejriwal said.

Urging the Centre to increase beds, Kejriwal said the Centre, in November, had granted 4,100 beds for Covid, but now when the situation is more precarious, only 1,800 beds in central government hospitals have been allotted for Covid-19 treatment.

The AAP government has also instructed officials to raid markets to check whether there has been any hoarding of Remdesivir and other medicines that have become scarce now. On the testing situation in the Capital, Kejriwal said action will be taken against laboratories that are conducting more tests than their capacity and thus delaying the results.

Kejriwal reviewed the Covid-19 situation of the Capital as it is observing the first day of the weekend lockdown on Saturday. The response has been positive, and the weekend lockdown decision will be reviewed, Kejriwal said.

In a crucial decision, the government has already decided to take stringent action against hospitals turning away Covid-19 patients or not disclosing full information about the availability of beds.