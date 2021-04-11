Delhi, Odisha, Assam: States which recently made RT-PCR test must for travellers

Delhi, Odisha, Assam have imposed fresh restrictions on travellers coming from outside as India is witnessing the peak of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. On Sunday, India recorded 1,52,879 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day surge since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. As Maharashtra is reporting the highest number of daily infections, most states have made it mandatory for Maharashtra people to carry a negative RT-PCR certificate while travelling. Some states, on the other hand, made RT-PCR test mandatory for all travellers, notwithstanding from which state they are coming from. As many frontline workers have received both their vaccine dose, vaccine certificate is also being considered as a valid pass to travel.

Delhi

People coming from Maharashtra will require a negative RT-PCR test report of not more than 72 hours. If found without report, a mandatory quarantine of 14 days has been ordered by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Govt of NCT of Delhi.

Odisha

People entering the state by bus, train, aeroplane, waterways or in a private vehicle will have to produce either a negative RT-PCR test report obtained in 72 hours or the final certificate of vaccination, after both the doses. As no specific state is mentioned, it is implied that all those who will be travelling to Odisha will require either of the two certificates. Those who won't have the report or the vaccination completion certificate will have to undergo quarantine mandatorily for seven days. This rule is applicable from April 12.

Assam

From April 9, Assam has made RT-PCR negative test report mandatory for people coming to the state from Mumbai and Bengaluru. In case, passengers do not have a satisfactory test report, they will have to undergo a testing at their own expense and wait at designated location (at own expense) for the result to be available.

For passengers coming by trains from Maharashtra or Karnataka or transiting through either of these two states will have to undergo testing at railway stations in Assam. This rule has been made effective from April 3.

Kashmir

Travellers coming to Kashmir by road will have to undergo coronavirus tests in Kulgam district, Srinagar deputy commissioner Mohammed Aijaz Asad has said.

Since the rise in Covid-19 cases began in February, many states put these restrictions on travellers coming from other states in February and March.

Gujarat, Rajasthan

A negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours is mandatory to enter both Gujarat and Rajasthan since the beginning of this month.

Madhya Pradesh

In March, the Madhya Pradesh government made RT-PCR test mandatory for people flying to Indore and Bhopal from Maharashtra.

Karnataka

People travelling to Bengaluru from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and Chandigarh are required to carry a negative RT-PCR report. From April 10 to April 20, people travelling from Bengaluru to Mysuru also require negative RT-PCR report, as cases are rising in Bengaluru.

Uttarakhand

From April 1, the Uttarakhand government made RT-PCR test report mandatory for travellers coming from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi ad Rajasthan.

Maharashtra

Earlier, Maharashtra made negative RT-PCR report mandatory for travellers from Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Goa, Rajasthan and Kerala. with the number of Covid-19 cases skyrocketing, now Maharashtra districts are also laying down specific rules.

Though the Centre has ordered there should be no restrictions in interstate and intrastate travel, Odisha has sealed its border with Chhattisgarh as Chhattisgarh is contributing the second-highest number of daily Covid-19 infections in the country, after Maharashtra. In March, Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district sealed its border with Maharashtra.