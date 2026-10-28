‘Previous Delhi govt gave nod’: Officials defend online liquor booking app amid row

The online liquor booking app launched by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) was approved by the previous Delhi government in 2024 to ensure transparency and prevent brand pushing in retail sales, the corporation said on Wednesday. This comes amid a political row over the scheme, with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj demanding its rollback and threatening mass protests if the BJP-led government fails to withdraw it within 24 hours.

The clarification comes amid a political row over the scheme, with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj demanding its withdrawal and threatening protests if the BJP-led government fails to roll it back within 24 hours.

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Senior official on liquor app Defending the rollout of the app, a senior DSIIDC officer said it was introduced to promote transparency and digital governance.

"In order to ensure transparency, digital governance and avoid brand pushing, the Delhi Liquor Booking app was rolled out by DSIIDC in November 2025.

"Earlier, approval was granted for developing the app by DSIIDC Management in December 2024. A work order for developing the app was issued on January 2, 2025," news agency PTI quoted the official as saying.

The DSIIDC has developed a mobile application that allows consumers to book liquor in advance from retail outlets operated by the corporation in the national Capital.

The app allows consumers to check the availability of brands at DSIIDC-run liquor vends and reserve their preferred options before visiting the outlets.

“Consumers have to pay in advance through the application. They can pick their order at the DSIIDC liquor vend. There are nearly 210 liquor vends run by DSIIDC across the city,” an official said.

However, the official said the response to the facility had been tepid, as many consumers were still unaware of its availability.

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Purchase limits on liquor app Under the existing purchase limits, an individual can buy up to nine litres of whisky and 18 litres of beer.

The digital booking facility is intended to make liquor purchases more convenient by allowing consumers to reserve their preferred brands before visiting a store. However, the service is restricted to brands available at DSIIDC-operated outlets.

The facility offers consumers an alternative way to plan their purchases, while the existing individual purchase limits remain unchanged, officials said.

Last year, officials had said the new excise policy was likely to introduce a mobile app to improve consumer convenience and address frequent complaints about the non-availability of liquor brands and stock at retail outlets.

Delhi currently has more than 700 liquor vends operated by four government agencies: DSIIDC, the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, the Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation and the Delhi Consumers’ Cooperative Wholesale Store.

Controversy over liquor booking app AAP leader and former Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj criticised the BJP-led Delhi government over the ‘Book Your Liquor’ scheme, calling it anti-people and demanding its withdrawal.

“Open Challenge to chief minister Rekha Gupta. Roll back this “Book Your Liquor” scheme in 24 hours, else we will start mass agitation and protests against the BJP government. Rekha Gupta is concerned for Sharabis waiting in queues at liquor shops. We will not let BJP continue this anti-people liquor scheme”, he posted on his official X account.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit also questioned the practicality of the scheme, pointing out that consumers still have to visit liquor outlets to collect their orders despite booking them online.

“But the whole question is, even if you do online bookings, you still have to approach the shop to buy. And that is where both traffic problems as well as ill-behavior problems occur. So, I really don’t know why this step has happened,” he told news agency PTI.

A response from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Delhi government is awaited. This copy will be updated when a response is received.