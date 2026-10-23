Gautam Budh Nagar: Liquor shops, bars to stay closed on Friday

GREATER NOIDA:All liquor shops, bars and other establishments selling alcoholic beverages in Gautam Budh Nagar district will remain closed on Friday, October 23, until the conclusion of polling for the 2026 biennial Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections. The district administration has declared a dry day to ensure peaceful voting for the 2026 biennial Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections , officials said. (HT Archive)

The district administration has declared a dry day to ensure peaceful voting, officials said.

The order applies to all licensed outlets selling liquor and other intoxicating substances, including country liquor shops, composite and model shops, bars and wholesale and retail liquor establishments. Military and paramilitary canteens will also have to suspend liquor sales during the restricted period.

District magistrate Medha Roopam, acting as the licensing authority, issued the order under Section 59 of the United Provinces Excise Act and Section 135C of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

“The dry day has been declared on October 23, until the conclusion of polling, with the objective of maintaining public peace and ensuring free, fair and peaceful elections,” read the order issued late Wednesday.

The directive follows the state government instructions to enforce a dry day on polling day across Uttar Pradesh, except Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat and Unnao.

The restrictions also cover retail and wholesale liquor licences, including those for foreign liquor, country liquor and other specified intoxicating substances. Establishments holding licences to serve liquor at designated premises and those involved in the manufacture, storage and supply of liquor are also included.

The administration has directed officials to prevent illegal sale and smuggling of liquor during the period. “Licensees shall ensure strict compliance with the closure order. No compensation or allowance will be paid on account of the closure,” the order stated.

Violations will invite strict action against the licence holder concerned, the administration said.

“We have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the dry-day order. We will also keep a check on illegal sale and smuggling of liquor during the period,” said Subodh Kumar, district excise officer.