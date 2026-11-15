5 injured after ground-floor shed collapses at under-construction building in Delhi’s Paharganj

“No casualty have been reported till now. Some people were injured and have been sent to the hospital,” DCP central Rohit Rajbir Singh told HT.

Five people were injured after a shed on the ground floor of an under-construction house collapse in Delhi ’s Paharganj area on Sunday evening. According to Delhi Fire Services, a call regarding the incident was received at 4:40 pm, following which the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Earlier this month, seven people were killed after a three-storey building collapsed in Delhi’s Chawri Bazar area.

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A look at some of the building collapses in Delhi Harsh Vihar (October 25) A 60-year-old man and his son died in a building collapse in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar. Their bodies were taken out during an overnight rescue operation.

The victims, identified as 60-year-old Chanderpal and his son, 33-year-old Vijay Kumar, were inside an under-construction building when it fell on them.

Seemapuri (October 7) Four people, including a 21-year-old pregnant woman, died in the collapse of a 25-year-old building in Seemapuri. Demolition work was underway around the five-storey building when it collapsed, said the police.

A case was registered at the Seemapuri police station against the owner, Md Anwar. According to police, he was not present at the time of the incident. His family members occupied portions of the building, while other residents lived there as well.

ALSO READ: Police flagged unauthorised construction at Chawri Bazar building five months before collapse: Records

Satya Niketan (September 6) A Satya Niketan building tragedy claimed seven lives. A five-story building, called Hostel Daze, collapsed in Satya Niketan, located near Delhi University's South Campus. The building was being used as a boys' paying guest (PG) accommodation. The repair work was underway in the basement when the structure gave way.

The deceased were identified as Arpit Raj, Akshat Singh Yadav, Yuvraj, Abhishek, Pavan Kumar - students at the PG along with workers Param Lal Kori and Surender Singh.

Saidulajab (May 30) A five-storey commercial building pancaked and fell onto an adjacent building. The tragedy claimed the lives of five doctors and engineers, along with the owner of the mess where the victims were having dinner. More than eight people were also left injured.

Welcome area (July 2025) A four-storey residential building collapsed in the northeast Delhi's Welcome area, leading to six deaths. The six deceased belonged to the same family, and eight others, including a 14-month-old baby, sustained injuries.

The deceased were identified as building owner Abdul Matloob (50), his wife Rabia (46), their daughter Zubia (27), and sons Javed (23) and Abdulla (15), along with Fozia. The family ran a dry-cleaning business.