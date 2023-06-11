Delhi Police asked 2 women wrestlers to give photo, audio, video proof against Brij Bhushan: Report

The Delhi Police has reportedly asked two women wrestlers, who have accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of touching their breast and stomach on the pretext of checking their breathing, to provide photographs, audio and video as evidence to back their allegations. The police also asked them to submit photo evidence of a “hug” that Brij Bhushan had allegedly given to one of the complainants, The Indian Express reported.

A view outside the residence of WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after the reports of the visit of Delhi Police officials at his residence in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)

The two adult women wrestlers had lodged formal complaints against Brij Bhushan on April 21 at the Connaught Place police station in New Delhi, alleging multiple incidents of sexual harassment and misconduct.

These incidents, which occurred during tournaments, warm-ups, and even within the WFI office in New Delhi, involve actions such as groping, inappropriate touching, and unwarranted physical contact. These have been documented in allegations made against Brij Bhushan by the women wrestlers.

The Indian Express, citing a senior police officer, reported that separate notices, under Section 91 of CrPC, were issued to the women wrestlers on June 5 and they were given a day to respond. It also cited a wrestler who claimed that they have provided whatever evidence they had against Brij Bhushan.

The police reportedly asked the complaints to provide essential details such as the dates and times of the alleged incidents, the duration of their visits to the WFI office, the identities of their roommates and any potential witnesses, particularly if they were abroad at the time. The police also sought information about the hotel where one of the wrestlers stayed during her visit to the WFI office.

Additionally, the police issued separate notices to one wrestler and her relative, asking for information about threatening phone calls they allegedly received after filing complaints against Singh. The relative was specifically requested to provide any video, photograph, call recordings, or WhatsApp chats related to the threatening calls.

These notices were signed by the Investigating Officer assigned to the Connaught Place police station.

Victims are being pressured: Wrestlers

The protesting wrestlers alleged on Saturday that Brij Bhushan is using his influence to put sexual harassment victims under pressure and forcing them to change their statements, and threatened to resume their stir if a strong action is not taken against him by June 15.

The government had assured the wrestlers that a chargesheet will be filed against the WFI chief by June 15, following which they had halted their protest.

Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik, one of the wrestlers leading the protest, said efforts are being made to break the victims.

