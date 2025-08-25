Delhi Police arrest 29-year-old for killing teenager in hit-and-run case

Delhi Police have arrested a 29-year-old driver, Rajeev Ranjan alias Munna, and seized his offending vehicle, in a fatal hit-and-run case in which a teenager was killed. Delhi police traced the accused within 16 days.(HT Photo/Representational Image)

According to Delhi Police, the mishap occurred on August 7, when the accused was speeding and ran over a motorcycle carrying two teenagers near Bhikaji Cama Place Metro Station, Ring Road.

One of the injured, 19-year-old Pratyush, succumbed to his injuries at the AIIMS Trauma Centre on August 14, while the other 16-year-old victim is still in the ICU.

The police traced the accused within 16 days.

As per the Delhi police, to trace the unknown vehicle, they scanned more than 2,000 CCTV and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras across Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Noida with help from NHAI, traffic police, and expressway control rooms.

Footage from the Delhi-Meerut Expressway finally led the police to the vehicle. The driver, Rajeev Ranjan alias Munna, was arrested and confessed that he hit the motorcycle while rushing to Nainital from Gurugram with a load of organic manure.

Fearing arrest, he fled the spot, leaving the victims crushed under his vehicle.

The case was registered at the RK Puram police station under FIR No. 306/25.

Further investigation is underway.