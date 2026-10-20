Delhi Police constable held over charges of kidnapping, extortion in Red Fort area

Police Allege Abduction and Extortion Plot

The incident took place on Sunday and the accused were held near New Delhi railway station on Sunday night. (Representative file photo | iStock)

A 29-year-old Delhi Police constable, his childhood friend and their associate allegedly abducted a shopkeeper from near the Red Fort to extort money from his family, said police on Monday.

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The incident took place on Sunday and the accused were held near New Delhi railway station on Sunday night. The victim was also released.

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Police said the accused, constable Moin Ali, his friend Sonu and their associate Akhtar allegedly planned to target a local shopkeeper at Ghadi Market in Lal Quila area.

“Both Sonu and the shopkeeper run shops in the market. Sonu knew the man had made good sales recently and decided to target his competition. He told Ali that they will be able to extort ₹5 lakh easily from the man. On Sunday morning, they went to Lal Quila market area and approached the victim. The victim was lured near a car and the accused then pushed him inside the car. He was taken to different locations” said a senior police officer.

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Police said Ali made calls to victim’s family and friend to transfer the money. The amount was negotiated to ₹2-3 lakh.

Police said a friend of the victim, however, refuse to give into the demands and called the PCR. He filed a complaint on Sunday evening. Police said teams were sent to catch the accused.

“The men were called near New Delhi railway station and to take the money. When Ali and his aides reached there, we caught two of them. They had also released the victim by then. He reached home.” said a second officer.

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Constable Suspended as Police Continue Investigation

The second officer said it was then found that Ali is a constable posted with the North Delhi cyber cell. He and his friend Sonu are being questioned.

The constable has now been suspended from service and sent to jail, said police.

Senior police officers said they are questioning the duo to arrest the other accused involved.

Frequently Asked Questions Who were the accused in the alleged abduction? Police identified the accused as Delhi Police constable Moin Ali, his friend Sonu and their associate Akhtar. Where were two of the accused caught? Police said two of the accused were caught near New Delhi railway station on Sunday night. What action was taken against the constable? Police said the constable was suspended from service and sent to jail.