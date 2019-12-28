Delhi Police constable shoots himself dead

india

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 10:14 IST

A 33-year-old constable of Delhi Police allegedly shot himself dead with his service pistol while on duty at Subroto Park police post near Dhaula Kuan early on Saturday, officials said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya said the constable killed himself over a family dispute. No suicide note was recovered from the constable’s possession or the incident spot.

“We received a call at 1.30am about the constable’s death. He shot himself in his right temple and died on the spot,” said Arya.

The constable’s wife is also a constable with the force and both were of the same batch. She is posted elsewhere.

A police officer, who did not want to be named said, the constable had an argument with someone over the phone while he was on duty.

“He went out of the police chowki building to smoke and shot himself there itself,” the officer added.