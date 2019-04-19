Delhi Police crime branch to probe Rohit Shekhar Tiwari’s death case

The crime branch of the Delhi Police will probe the death case of Rohit Shekhar, who won paternity suit against late Narayan Dutt Tiwari, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Rohit Shekhar was declared dead by Delhi hospital on Wednesday.

News agency ANI reported that the death case has been transferred to the crime branch of the Delhi Police. The forensic and crime branch teams visited Rohit Shekhar’s residence in the national capital as the agency took over the probe.

The cause of the death of Rohit Shekhar, 40, is not clear. He had been taken to Max Hospital in Delhi’s Saket following “an emergency call”. A statement issued by the hospital said, “Max Hospital received an emergency call from the residence of Mr Rohit Shekhar Tiwari at 04:41 pm this afternoon (Wednesday). An ambulance brought Mr Tiwari to Max Hospital, Saket, where he was declared ‘’brought dead’’ at the hospital emergency.”

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari had left Haldwani in Uttarakhand for Delhi on Monday morning with plans to join the Congress. He was in Haldwani to cast his vote in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 11.

In Haldwani, Rohit Shekhar stayed with his paternal cousin, Deepak Balutia, and interacted with locals with the intention of joining the Congress. Balutia later said Rohit Shekhar told him about joining the party calling it “his home”.

A lawyer by profession, Rohit Shekhar, had worked as an advisor to the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav from 2015 to 2017 following which he stayed with ND Tiwari, his biological father, until the latter’s death in October last year.

Rohit Shekhar is survived by his mother, Ujjwala and wife. ND Tiwari had not married Rohit Shekhar’s mother before his birth. In 2012, he filed paternity suit claiming ND Tiwari to be his biological father. A DNA test confirmed his claim and in 2014, ND Tiwari married Ujjwala.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 15:52 IST