'Delhi Police in overdrive': Mahua Moitra's fresh attack over BBC documentary

In the midst of controversy over screening of a documentary by the BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at universities in Delhi and other parts of the country, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra targeted the police in the national capital. Her comments came hours after more than 20 people were detained following a row over the screening of "India: The Modi Question" at Delhi University's Faculty of Arts. "Amazing how Delhi Police in overdrive to stop @BBC film screening but nowhere to be found when woman is dragged for 13 kms by drunk drivers. (sic)" She was drawing comparison between the action on Friday by the cops to what has been criticised as the lack of response when a 20-year-old woman was dragged by a car for several kilometres on the New Year's Day.

The death of the woman - who worked as a beautician and was the sole bread-earner at her home - in the hit-and-drag case had drawn much anger across the country with many people questioning the delay in response by the police to the vehicle, which had drunk man aboard. Several police personnel were later suspended as outrage continued.

Meanwhile, Mahua Moitra has been constantly lashing out at the government over the two-part BBC documentary, which talks about Gujarat riots 2002 in the first episode. In the second episode, the documentary revisits several decisions taken under PM Modi's tenure, including the scrapping of Article 370. The government earlier this month blocked the access of the documentary on social media sites, including YouTube, days after the Ministry of External Affairs said it might spoil the relations with other nations.

Chaos has been reported at several varsities, including the Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia University, in the national capital this week following attempts at screening the documentary.

