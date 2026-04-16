New Delhi, Doctor, lawyer, film producer, model, businessman behind many online personas is a 35-year-old man who allegedly duped over 500 women across the country of more than ₹2 crore by using fake social media or dating app profiles, emotional stories and promises of marriage to lure victims into his trap. Delhi Police nabs 'romance swindler' who duped over 500 women of crores

The accused, Anand Kumar, was arrested by a team of southwest cyber police for allegedly running an organised network of romance scams, honey-trapping and online blackmail targeting women through dating and matrimonial platforms, Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Goel in a statement said.

Kumar used multiple fake identities on various social media platforms as well as on dating and matrimonial applications, to approach unsuspecting women.

"He would present himself as a well-settled professional with an impressive background, often claiming to be a doctor, businessman or film producer to gain credibility and attract victims," the DCP said.

According to investigators, the accused would initiate friendly conversations and gradually build emotional connections with the victims over days or weeks. After establishing trust, he would shift communication to private messaging platforms, using multiple mobile numbers to avoid detection.

"The accused carefully crafted his 'personas' and maintained parallel conversations with several victims at the same time. He exploited emotional vulnerabilities and created a sense of intimacy to manipulate victims into trusting him," he added.

The officer said once he gained the victims confidence, Kumar would introduce fabricated narratives, including urgent medical emergencies, business losses, family crises or financial setbacks, to solicit money.

In several instances, he also promised marriage or lucrative opportunities such as modelling assignments or admissions to reputed institutions as a means to lure victims.

"In one case, a woman was allegedly cheated of around ₹7 lakh after being contacted by a fake profile operating under the name-Vaibhav Arora. The accused initially befriended her on a dating app and later developed a romantic relationship, promising marriage. He further strengthened his deception by introducing another fictitious identity, claiming it to be his friend who would help formalise their relationship," the officer said.

Police said Kumar subsequently fabricated stories of financial distress and sought monetary assistance from the victim. When she began demanding her money back, he stopped responding and later falsely claimed that the person she knew had died, in an attempt to cut off communication and evade suspicion.

An FIR into the matter was registered and further investigation was launched. A team scanned the money trail, bank accounts and technical analysis to trace the accused.

The accused was apprehended from West Bengal on March 22.

Investigation also suggested that apart from financial fraud, the accused also allegedly engaged in extortion by exploiting private content shared by victims.

During online interactions, he would persuade women to share personal photos or videos, which he later used to threaten them with exposure on social media platforms if they refused to pay money, police said.

They said Kumar operated with a "high level of sophistication", using multiple mobile phones and SIM cards obtained under different identities. He frequently switched devices and accounts to avoid being traced, making it difficult for law enforcement agencies to track his activities.

During interrogation and examination of his devices, police found that he was simultaneously operating numerous fake identities and communicating with victims across multiple states.

"Technical analysis revealed that the accused had targeted more than 500 women and cheated or extorted approximately ₹2 crore," the officer said, adding that he had previous involvement in similar cases in Delhi and Ghaziabad.

Police also recovered four smartphones, eight SIM cards, three debit cards and gold jewellery, including bracelets and chains, allegedly purchased using the proceeds of crime.

"Significant portion of the defrauded money was spent on online gaming and personal expenses. Further investigation is underway to identify additional victims and trace the financial trail of the fraud," the officer added.

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