New Delhi, Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against unidentified persons in connection with the death of a 31-year-old M.Sc. Physics student of IIT Delhi, who allegedly jumped from a building on the institute campus last week, officials said.

Delhi Police register abetment to suicide case in IIT Delhi student's death

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from a building on the institute's campus on August 22.

According to preliminary inquiry, the student had entered the IIT Delhi campus through the main gate around 8 am and subsequently went to the Lecture Hall Complex, where he took a lift to the sixth floor. He allegedly jumped from the front side of the building.

Deep Dive What led to the formation of an external inquiry committee at IIT Delhi regarding the student’s death? IIT Delhi formed the external inquiry committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of the MSc Physics student, following significant protests demanding accountability and reforms in the institute’s handling of mental health issues. How has the IIT Delhi administration responded to the mental health concerns raised by students? The IIT Delhi administration has acknowledged mental health concerns by stating that the deceased student had received psychiatric support and counseling. However, circumstances surrounding the administration's support have been criticized, especially in light of past tragedies. Why are students at IIT Delhi protesting after the death of the MSc Physics student? Students are protesting to demand accountability from the IIT administration, seeking resignations of key officials and highlighting a perceived lack of adequate mental health support and housing for students, citing eight recent suicides.

He was rushed to the institute's campus hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received around 8.30 am at Kishangarh police station, following which a police team reached the campus. A crime team and a forensic science laboratory unit were also called to collect evidence.

Police had earlier said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot. A mobile phone found in the deceased's pocket was seized and is being examined.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} As part of the investigation, police are also obtaining the student's counselling records and other relevant information from the institute. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of the investigation, police are also obtaining the student's counselling records and other relevant information from the institute. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The latest development comes as police have now registered a case under the relevant provisions of abetment to suicide against unidentified persons.

The circumstances leading to the student's death and the role, if any, of others are being investigated, officials said.

IIT Delhi had earlier expressed grief over the student's death and said the Delhi Police were investigating the incident. The institute said it was providing all support to the bereaved family.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.