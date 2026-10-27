Delhi Police revamps website, adds emergency contact widget, section for legal updates

Delhi Police has launched its new and revamped official website, introducing a more user-friendly interface with quick access to emergency contact numbers, interactive videos on cybercrime awareness, a dedicated section for legal updates and digital services offered by the force.

The website also features interactive videos on cybercrime, reflecting the growing importance of public awareness. (File photo)

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According to a police officer aware of the matter, the redesigned website, available at delhipolice.gov.in, “aims to make information and public services easier to access, bringing key resources to the forefront instead of requiring visitors to navigate through multiple pages”.

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One of the prominent additions is a widget for emergency numbers, allowing visitors to click and access important helpline numbers when they need police assistance or other emergency services.

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“By placing these numbers prominently on the website, the portal seeks to reduce the time users spend searching for contact information” the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} The website also features interactive videos on cybercrime, reflecting the growing importance of public awareness as digital fraud and online offences continue to increase across the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The website also features interactive videos on cybercrime, reflecting the growing importance of public awareness as digital fraud and online offences continue to increase across the country. {{/usCountry}}

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“The videos are intended to help visitors engage with information about cybercrime rather than relying solely on text-based advisories. Such resources can help citizens better understand online threats, recognise suspicious activity and learn about precautions they can take to protect themselves against digital fraud” the officer said.

Another addition is a section titled ‘Law Ledger’ which provides legal updates on the portal.

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The revamped portal also brings the various mobile applications associated with Delhi Police into a user friendly interface listing. This allows visitors to browse the available apps in one place and identify digital services that may be relevant to their needs.

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“Consolidating these resources on the homepage can improve awareness of services that citizens might otherwise overlook” the officer said.

The redesign, officials said, is to present the website as a more accessible public-friendly platform, rather than a repository of departmental information.