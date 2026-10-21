Delhi Police arrests 4 others in Tiger Shroff shooting; Maharashtra cops get 3-day transit remand for accused

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested four people, including two women in connection with the firing incident on actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai a day earlier, officers aware of the development said.

On October 18, three assailants came in front of Tiger’s car and fired at him (AFP)

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According to an officer, the four have been accused of supplying weapons to the shooters and harbouring them. The four people, identified as Kunal (21), Sumit (19), Radha (23) and Babita (23), were held from Delhi and Sonipat.

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The Maharashtra Police has received three-day transit remand of the accused, and they will be interrogated in Mumbai, news agency PTI quoted an officer as saying.

Deep Dive Who were the four people arrested in the Tiger Shroff shooting case? Delhi Police arrested Kunal, Sumit, Radha and Babita in Delhi and Haryana. Police accused them of supplying weapons to the shooters and harbouring them. Why did the Mumbai Police get three-day transit remand for the four accused? A court granted the remand after Mumbai Police sought permission to formally arrest and interrogate the four. They were to be taken to Mumbai for further questioning. How was the weapon allegedly brought to Mumbai for the shooting? Police said Kunal allegedly collected a pistol and 20 rounds from Amritsar on Anil Pandit's directions. Radha and Babita allegedly travelled to Mumbai with the weapon.

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Tiger Shroff ‘easy target’

Earlier in the day, three people, suspected to be the shooters, were held from Rajasthan’s Kota in connection with the case. The three are also in the custody of Mumbai police.

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{{^usCountry}} On October 18, three assailants came in front of Tiger’s car and fired at him. He escaped unhurt, but his driver and a fan, who was near the car, sustained bullet injuries. The actor rushed his driver to the hospital after the men fled on a bike. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On October 18, three assailants came in front of Tiger’s car and fired at him. He escaped unhurt, but his driver and a fan, who was near the car, sustained bullet injuries. The actor rushed his driver to the hospital after the men fled on a bike. {{/usCountry}}

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Gangsters Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, associates of Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility on social media and also released audios issuing warnings to members of the film industry against associating with certain people or defying the syndicate.

Praveen Kumar Tripathi, DCP Special Cell said: “As per our probe, Kunal, recently stepped out of jail on bail, was introduced to Anil Pandit by one of his friend from Harsana village, and he began talking with him on an encrypted app. On Pandit’s directions, Kunal collected one pistol and 20 rounds from Amritsar. About two months before, Kunal met Radha, told her about his activities and persuaded her to travel to Mumbai with the weapon.”

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On October 15, police said Kunal took Radha and her associate Babita to New Delhi Railway Station. “The pistol was in Radha’s bag. Kunal stayed in touch with them on encrypted app during the journey. On 17 October, the women got down at Dadar and checked into a hotel. A boy collected the bag at about 11 am from Radha near the hotel. On 18 October (Sunday), about 7 PM, the firing took place,” said the DCP.

Salman was primary target of attackers, say police.

Also Read I ₹50,000 in advance: Police">Tiger Shroff attack suspects caught in Kota, had received ₹50,000 in advance: Police

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Meanwhile, preliminary investigation has revealed that Tiger Shroff was a second choice and an “easy target" for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which had initially planned to target Bollywood star Salman Khan but abandoned the plan after conducting reconnaissance at his Bandra home.

Police have tightened security outside Khan’s Bandra home and placed barricades on the road as a precaution, a police officer said.