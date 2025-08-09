Delhi rain: IndiGo, Spicejet issue travel advisory as over 130 flights delayed

Heavy rainfall in Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Saturday morning led to disruptions in air travel, with several airlines issuing travel advisories amid delays. Several flights were delayed in Delhi amid heavy rain on Saturday.(Picture for representation/Reuters)

Several areas of the capital remained waterlogged, resulting in traffic congestion. The meteorological department has predicted more rain for the capital on Saturday.

The data from the flight tracking website Flightradar showed that 135 flights to and from Delhi's Indira Gandhi Airport were delayed on Saturday morning.

As of 8:20 am, Flightradar data showed that 120 flights from Delhi airport were delayed, while 15 incoming flights also faced delays.

IndiGo issued a travel advisory urging passengers to plan their trip to the airport well in advance and take alternate route if possible.

"Due to today’s downpour, several roads across Delhi are currently blocked or experiencing slow movement. Please allow extra time, take an alternate route if possible, and check your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport," the Indigo advisory said.

SpiceJet also issued an advisory warning passengers of possible delays due to heavy rain in Delhi.

"Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status," it said.