Delhi rain triggers waterlogging; police warn of traffic snarls on submerged roads | Watch

Several areas of Delhi NCR experienced severe flooding early Friday morning due to relentless rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Many vehicles were submerged, and significant traffic snarls were reported. Visuals reveal extensive waterlogging in the Govindpuri area of South Delhi and Noida Sector 95. Severe waterlogging in Minto Road due to heavy rainfall in the national capital on Friday.(ANI)

In the visuals shared by news agency ANI, commuters faced difficulties due to severe waterlogging in the Connaught Place area following the heavy rain. Additionally, visuals from Moolchand also showed inundated roads.

Commuters, especially those on two-wheelers, struggled with waterlogged roads in the Teen Murti Marg area of the national capital. In Minto Road, a truck was submerged due to severe waterlogging caused by relentless rainfall.

On Thursday, heavy rainfall in parts of Delhi provided much-needed relief from the sweltering heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy skies with varying intensities of rain and gusty winds for the next seven days in Delhi.

Traffic affected due to waterlogging

On the social media platform X, the Delhi Traffic Police provided updates about affected routes:

- Traffic on Outer Ring Road is disrupted in both directions from Shantivan to ISBT and vice versa due to waterlogging near Y-point Saleemgarh and Nigambodh Ghat.

- Ring Road is impacted in both directions from Naraina to Moti Bagh due to waterlogging under Dhaula Kuan Flyover.

- Due to waterlogging, Anuvrat Marg is affected in both directions between 100 Foota Red Light and Lado Sarai Red Light.

- Travellers have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

Here is the forecast

For Friday, the weather agency's prediction stated, “Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm. accompanied with gusty winds (speed 25-35 kmph).”

The regional meteorological centre in New Delhi predicts that from Saturday, June 28, to June 30, the national capital is likely to experience heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms. The maximum temperature on Friday is expected to be 35.4 degrees Celsius; on Saturday and Sunday, the city's maximum temperature will likely be around 36 degrees Celsius.

Starting Monday, July 1, the weather agency predicts light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, with the maximum temperature expected to drop to 34 degrees Celsius.