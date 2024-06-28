 Delhi rain triggers waterlogging; police warn of traffic snarls on submerged roads | Watch | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi rain triggers waterlogging; police warn of traffic snarls on submerged roads | Watch

ByHT News Desk
Jun 28, 2024 09:28 AM IST

Delhi rain: Commuters were seen facing difficulties due to severe waterlogging in the Connaught Place, Moolchand and other areas following the heavy rain.

Several areas of Delhi NCR experienced severe flooding early Friday morning due to relentless rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Many vehicles were submerged, and significant traffic snarls were reported. Visuals reveal extensive waterlogging in the Govindpuri area of South Delhi and Noida Sector 95.

Severe waterlogging in Minto Road due to heavy rainfall in the national capital on Friday.(ANI)
Severe waterlogging in Minto Road due to heavy rainfall in the national capital on Friday.(ANI)

In the visuals shared by news agency ANI, commuters faced difficulties due to severe waterlogging in the Connaught Place area following the heavy rain. Additionally, visuals from Moolchand also showed inundated roads.

Commuters, especially those on two-wheelers, struggled with waterlogged roads in the Teen Murti Marg area of the national capital. In Minto Road, a truck was submerged due to severe waterlogging caused by relentless rainfall.

On Thursday, heavy rainfall in parts of Delhi provided much-needed relief from the sweltering heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy skies with varying intensities of rain and gusty winds for the next seven days in Delhi.

Traffic affected due to waterlogging

On the social media platform X, the Delhi Traffic Police provided updates about affected routes:

- Traffic on Outer Ring Road is disrupted in both directions from Shantivan to ISBT and vice versa due to waterlogging near Y-point Saleemgarh and Nigambodh Ghat.

- Ring Road is impacted in both directions from Naraina to Moti Bagh due to waterlogging under Dhaula Kuan Flyover.

- Due to waterlogging, Anuvrat Marg is affected in both directions between 100 Foota Red Light and Lado Sarai Red Light.

- Travellers have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

Here is the forecast

For Friday, the weather agency's prediction stated, “Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm. accompanied with gusty winds (speed 25-35 kmph).”

The regional meteorological centre in New Delhi predicts that from Saturday, June 28, to June 30, the national capital is likely to experience heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms. The maximum temperature on Friday is expected to be 35.4 degrees Celsius; on Saturday and Sunday, the city's maximum temperature will likely be around 36 degrees Celsius.

Starting Monday, July 1, the weather agency predicts light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, with the maximum temperature expected to drop to 34 degrees Celsius.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Delhi rain triggers waterlogging; police warn of traffic snarls on submerged roads | Watch
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On