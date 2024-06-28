Delhi Rains: People post videos, photos of waterlogged Delhi and NCR in downpour
Delhi Rains: Though people agreed that the rain brought much-needed relief from the heat, the waterlogging in different areas frustrated many.
After sizzling under the unrelenting heat, Delhi and NCR have found respite from the soaring temperatures with rainfall. However, it has also caused water-logging in various areas. Expectedly, people flocked to X and flooded the platform with visuals of the downpour. A few also expressed their frustration over the situation of the roads despite agreeing that the rain brought much-needed relief from the heat.
Here are some of the X posts that people have shared:
ANI, capturing the reality of the situation, shared a striking video of cars stranded in a waterlogged street.
“It has been raining continuously in Delhi for the last three hours,” wrote an individual who shared a video that shows rain entering a person’s house.
MD of Packolabel Systems Pvt.Ltd, Neelkant Bakshi, shared a post with a witty caption. When translated into English from Hindi, his post reads, “It shouldn't have rained so much, O God. The drains are not clean here- this is Delhi, Lord! Delhi submerged #DelhiRains”. He concluded his post with two videos. They show a car submerged in water.
This individual called the situation in Delhi-NCR as a “natural swimming pool”.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in an X post, shared, “Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over few places and winds with speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR, during next 2 hours.”
Also Read: Early morning rain in Delhi, surrounding areas gives respite from heat
In a separate post, the IMD shared crucial advisories on how to stay safe during heavy rainfall. “Moderate to intense spell of rain over parts of Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas very likely to cause: Slippers roads. Low visibility. Disruption in traffic. Localised water logging in low lying areas.”
“It is advised to: Avoid going to areas that face water logging problems often. Check for traffic congestion on your route,” the department added.
