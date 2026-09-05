Delhi weather LIVE Update: IMD issues red alert in Delhi as heavy rain, thunderstorms lash NCR

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Palam, Jafarpur, Lodhi Road, Safdarjung and Ridge recorded light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain throughout the day.

The temperature in Delhi stood at 26.4 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am.

The fresh spell of rain also impacted key stretches in Gurugram. Accumulated rainwater disrupted traffic movement and caused inconvenience to commuters.

The showers followed heavy downpours in parts of the national capital on Friday afternoon, which disrupted flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.