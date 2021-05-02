Delhi receives second 'Oxygen Express'; third on way from Angul

The second 'Oxygen Express' for Delhi arrived here on Sunday with 120 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen and a third such train has begun its journey for the national capital from Angul in Odisha, the railway ministry said.

The train from Angul is carrying 30.86 tonnes of oxygen, it said.

The second wave of the coronavirus has put huge pressure on the country's health system, with hospitals facing shortage of oxygen, medicines and equipment to treat Covid-19 patients, besides beds.

Watch: ‘Oxygen Express’ arrives in Delhi with 120MT liquid medical oxygen

The railways has delivered 1,094 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in 74 tankers to various states across the country since April 19, the ministry said on Sunday.

Nineteen 'Oxygen Express' trains have already completed their journey and two more loaded 'Oxygen Express' trains, carrying around 61.46 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in four tankers, are on way to their destinations, it said.

"It is the Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states. Delhi received its second 'Oxygen Express' today carrying 120 tonnes of LMO, third 'Oxygen Express' has already begun its journey from Angul to Delhi carrying 30.86 tonnes of LMO," the ministry said.

Telangana has also received its first 'Oxygen Express' carrying 63.6 tonnes of LMO from Angul, it said, adding that more 'Oxygen Express' trains to Haryana and Delhi carrying 61.46 tonnes of LMO are on their way.

Of the over 1,094 tonnes of LMO delivered, Maharashtra got 174 tonnes, Uttar Pradesh got 430.51 tonnes, Madhya Pradesh got 156.96 tonnes, Delhi got 190 tonnes, Haryana 79 tonnes and Telangana got 63.6 tonnes.

