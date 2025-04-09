Delhi records highest min temp in April in 3 years amid heat wave

Delhi recorded the highest minimum temperature in April in three years on Wednesday at 25.6°C, or six degrees above normal, amid a heatwave, even as the air quality remained “poor” for the fourth day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave alert for the rest of the day as the mercury was expected to remain between 39-41°C. The minimum temperature has risen by nearly seven degrees in the last four days. (HT PHOTO)

A heatwave was declared on Monday when the maximum temperature touched 40.2°C and rose to 41°C on Tuesday. Some relief was expected from Thursday as an approaching western disturbance was expected to lead to gusty winds of 30-40 km per hour and cloudy skies.

“The prevailing weather conditions include clear skies and dry winds. This has raised both the maximum and minimum temperatures. From Thursday, relief is expected as cloudiness will return. We will also have strong winds, which will provide a slight cooling effect,” said an IMD official.

The minimum temperature has risen by nearly seven degrees in the last four days. It was 22.4°C, or two degrees above the average, on Tuesday, 20.2°C on Monday and 18.5°C on Sunday.

An average air quality index (AQI) of 233 (poor) was recorded at 9am on Wednesday. It was 243 (poor) a day earlier at 4pm. The AQI was likely to improve to the “moderate” range by the second half of Wednesday as wind speed picks up in the region.