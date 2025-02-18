Menu Explore
Delhi records highest minimum temperature of this year, rain likely on Wednesday

ByHT News Desk
Feb 18, 2025 09:42 PM IST

The IMD has forecast rain and thunderstorms in the coming days for Delhi.

Delhi recorded its highest minimum temperature of this year at 13.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which is 2.2 degrees Celsius above the normal for this time.

Delhi witness highest minimum temperature (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)
The maximum temperature, as recorded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), was 28.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The weather department has forecast rain and thunderstorms in the coming days.

The second-highest minimum temperature of the season was 12.8 degrees Celsius, recorded on February 4, while the maximum temperature of 28.8 degrees Celsius is 4.4 degrees Celsius above the normal for this time of year.

Rain likely on Feb 19

Thunderstorms with rain are expected on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature expected to remain at 28.8 degrees Celsius.

At 4 pm on Tuesday, Delhi recorded "poor" air quality with an AQI of 209, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The Air Quality Index (AQI) scale is as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe).

Karnataka's Bengaluru, traditionally known for its pleasant weather year-round, is now experiencing an unexpected surge in temperatures, setting new records. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is currently experiencing hotter days than the National Capital Region, challenging its reputation as a cool-weather destination, India Today reported.

Over the past year, Bengaluru’s temperatures have increased by 2.7 degrees Celsius, signalling a significant shift in its usual climate. On February 17, the city recorded its hottest day so far, with temperatures reaching 35.9 degrees Celsius. In contrast, Delhi recorded a high of just 27 degrees Celsius, which challenges the common belief that the northern city typically experiences more extreme heat.

However, meteorologists predict that the warm days will continue for the time being, with Bengaluru remaining hotter than Delhi. While Bengaluru’s summer usually begins in early March, IMD forecasts suggest an early onset this year, as soon as mid-February.

See More
