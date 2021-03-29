Delhi records highest temperature in March in 76 years: IMD

Delhi on Monday experienced a severe heatwave and recorded its maximum temperature at 40.1 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest day in March in 76 years, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said the Safdarjung observatory, which provides the Capital’s representative, recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius, eight notches more than normal. "It is the hottest day in March since March 31, 1945, when the national capital recorded a maximum of 40.5 degrees Celsius," Srivastava said, according to news agency PTI.

Delhi’s minimum temperature settled at 20.6 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal, data showed. According to the Met department, the weather stations at Najafgarh, Narela, Pitampura and Pusa recorded maximums of 41.8 degrees Celsius, 41.7 degrees Celsius, 41.6 degrees Celsius, and 41.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to IMD, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius in the plains and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if departure from normal temperature is more than 6.5 degrees Celsius.

(With agency inputs)