Delhi records second-hottest day of the year, mercury at 28.6°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that Delhi experienced its second warmest day of the year so far. The temperature soared to a high of 28.6°C, which is four degrees above the usual average. The hottest day on record was February 11, when temperatures reached 29.7°C, PTI reported. The temperature in Delhi soared to a high of 28.6°C, which is 4 degrees above the usual average(AFP/Representational image)

The IMD predicted cloudy conditions for Sunday, with maximum temperatures expected to reach 29°C and a minimum of 11°C.

Throughout the day, humidity levels fluctuated between 45% and 84%. By 7 am, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported a moderate Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 183 for the area.

The AQI is categorised as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (acceptable), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (extremely poor), and 401-500 (severe).



Snowfall in Himachal

On Saturday, Himachal Pradesh experienced snowfall in the high-altitude tribal areas and other elevated regions, including Shimla. Due to incessant snowfall, in Sissu and Jispa, Lahaul-Spiti district police issued an advisory against travel to Atal Tunnel and Lahaul Valley, PTI reported.

The IMD has forecast light snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Chamba on 15th February, with light rainfall expected in other parts of the state.

The forecast also predicts more snowfall on 18th and 21st February, with light to moderate precipitation on 19th and 20th February. Temperatures are expected to drop by 4-5°C in the next 24 hours, followed by a gradual rise.

Una recorded the highest temperature of 27.4°C, while Kusumseri recorded the lowest at -5.3°C. The region has received 29.6mm of rain this winter, which is 78% of the normal rainfall (134.9mm).

Bengaluru weather

In another development, Bengaluru witnessed a temperature of 33.3°C, which is 2.7°C above the average for this time of year, indicating an early heatwave.

However, the nights remain relatively cool, with temperatures dropping to 17.1°C, slightly below the seasonal average by 0.1°C.

The IMD has reported that other parts of South Interior Karnataka, such as Chitradurga, Chintamani, and Mysuru, have also witnessed higher-than-usual daytime temperatures.

It is believed that the ongoing La Niña phenomenon is influencing Bengaluru’s weather. This climatic feature is typically associated with heavy rainfall in Southeast Asia and northern Australia, but as sea surface temperatures (SSTs) rise, it is expected to affect southern India in the coming weeks.

This shift in moisture patterns could alter expected rainfall and potentially cause disruptions.

Currently, Bengaluru's temperature stands at 28.32°C. The forecast predicts a low of 16.73°C and a high of 31.4°C. Humidity is at 25%, and wind speeds are around 25 km/h. The sun rose at 6:42 am and is expected to set at 6:25 pm.