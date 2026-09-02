Delhi reiterates bus safety rules after gang-rape; GPS, panic buttons mandatory

In the wake of the alleged gang-rape of a 16-year-old on a moving bus between Greater Noida and Delhi, the Delhi government’s transport department on Tuesday reiterated mandatory safety norms for buses, including functional location-tracking devices and panic buttons, a ban on curtains and window films, and adequate internal lighting.

Delhi has around 450 registered private bus operators, according to officials aware of the details.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The State Transport Authority (STA), in an order issued on August 31, directed all bus operators, including those from other states operating in Delhi, to strictly comply with passenger safety and operational requirements.

The two-page order said buses must not be fitted with curtains or windows covered with films. It also directed operators to ensure that sufficient internal lighting remains switched on while buses are moving so that activities inside are visible from outside. “The bus shall not be fitted with curtains or glasses having films,” the order said.

Deep Dive What are the mandatory safety measures for buses operating in Delhi following the recent gang-rape case? Buses must have functional GPS tracking devices, accessible panic buttons, adequate internal lighting, and should not have curtains or window films. They must also park only in secure, well-lit locations. Why has the Delhi government emphasized strict compliance with bus safety rules? The emphasis on strict compliance is in response to the gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl on a bus, aiming to enhance passenger safety and prevent similar incidents in the future. How will enforcement of the new bus safety regulations be carried out by the Delhi government? Enforcement will involve intensified drives to ensure compliance and impose penalties for violations, including detaining vehicles and suspending permits.

Also Read: Bus gangrape, then a blame game: UP Police vs Delhi Police over jurisdiction

The directive also requires buses to be parked only at “authorised, secure and adequately lit locations” during night or idle hours.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Passenger boarding and alighting must take place only at designated bus stops or other authorised locations. “Stopping at unsafe or unauthorised locations, particularly in the middle of the road or at intersections, is strictly prohibited,” the order, a copy of which HT has accessed, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Passenger boarding and alighting must take place only at designated bus stops or other authorised locations. “Stopping at unsafe or unauthorised locations, particularly in the middle of the road or at intersections, is strictly prohibited,” the order, a copy of which HT has accessed, said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Drivers and other bus staff have also been directed to maintain proper conduct, hold valid licences and badges wherever applicable, and undergo verification before being deployed, it added.

The transport department warned that violations could result in penalties, detention or impounding of vehicles, as well as suspension or cancellation of permits. Operators have been directed to circulate the instructions among all drivers and staff.

Also Read: Framing a ‘watertight’ charge sheet in bus gang-rape case, says Delhi Police

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Delhi has around 450 registered private bus operators, according to officials aware of the details. However, unauthorised operations, including those by operators from outside the registered network, remain a concern.

“Violations reported during enforcement include unauthorised stoppages, use of black film and operation of sleeper services in violation of permit conditions. We are going to take strict action against any such violations, including suspending or cancelling permits, if required,” transport minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

Passenger records are another requirement governing contract-carriage and tourist buses. Under the applicable framework, tourist vehicle operators are required to maintain passenger details, including names, addresses, ages and boarding and destination points, with a copy of the list carried in the vehicle for inspection. Officials, however, said compliance with the requirement remains poor.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The latest directive brings renewed attention to safety measures introduced after the December 2012 gang-rape in Delhi which had sparked nationwide outrage. In 2013, GPS tracking was made mandatory for chartered buses, while permit conditions were revised to prohibit curtains and window films, require internal lighting and display driver and owner details.

Officials said enforcement drives would be intensified to ensure compliance with the prescribed safety and operational requirements.