Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail pleas of Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal in UAPA case

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said in a case of conspiracy of such a large scale, not having a video was not so vital as generally conspiracy, by its very nature, is hatched in secrecy and not having videos of such a conspiracy was obvious rather than doubtful.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:38 PM IST
Natasha Narwal was arrested in the case for allegedly being part of a premeditated conspiracy in the riots.(Twitter)

A court here on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of JNU student and Pinjra Tod member Natasha Narwal, booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a north east Delhi riots case.

Narwal was arrested in the case for allegedly being part of a premeditated conspiracy in the riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said in a case of conspiracy of such a large scale, not having a video was not so vital as generally conspiracy, by its very nature, is hatched in secrecy and not having videos of such a conspiracy was obvious rather than doubtful.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

Pinjra Tod (Break the Cage) was founded in 2015 with an aim to make hostels and paying guest accommodations less restrictive for women students.

