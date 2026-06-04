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Delhi seeks its own disaster task force

Delhi plans to establish State Disaster Response Force with help from NIDM and NDRF, considering retired NDRF personnel for expertise in disaster response.

Published on: Jun 04, 2026 04:40 am IST
By Saloni Bhatia
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The Delhi government has sought suggestions from the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) and the National Disaster Response Force for establishing its own State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), an official aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

The NDRF trains state disaster-response units across the country and has developed standardised operating procedures.

According to the official, one of the key proposals under consideration is the induction of retired NDRF personnel into the new force, as they have experience in handling earthquakes, floods, building collapses, fires, and other emergencies, and can help Delhi develop a trained disaster-response cadre instead of starting from scratch.

Consultations are underway with disaster management experts and agencies, including the NIDM and the NDRF, to finalise the structure, manpower, and operational framework of the proposed force, the official added.

The NDRF trains state disaster-response units across the country and has developed standardised operating procedures.

The proposal comes amid growing concerns over Delhi’s vulnerability to both natural and man-made disasters, as it falls within the high-risk Seismic Zone IV and has witnessed recurring monsoon floods, fire incidents, and building collapses.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

national disaster response force delhi government
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