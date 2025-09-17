Delhi sees light rain as IMD issues yellow alert

Delhi on Wednesday received fresh rains as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a temporary alert for light rain and thunderstorms over parts of the national capital. The national capital on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 36.3 degree Celsius.(Raj K Raj /Hindustan Times)

The capital remained covered with cloudy sky on Wednesday, with parts of the city receiving drizzling.

While there is no alert as of 5pm, north, central, and northeast Delhi, New Delhi and Shahdara were put under a yellow alert, an orange alert for heavy rainfall was issued for east, south east and south Delhi.

Thunderstorms and light rain less than 5 mm per hour accompanied by cloudy skies and strong winds were predicted over Shahdara, north, north east, and central Delhi.

East, south east and south Delhi would see heavy rain, according to IMD's district-wise warning system.

Spells of drizzle is also forecast over rest of the districts in the national capital.

The national capital on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 36.3 degree Celsius.

The Met department had earlier forecasted partly cloudy skies for the day with the relative humidity at 8.30 am at 82 per cent. The air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 107.

Rainfall over eastern India

The IMD on Wednesday also forecast heavy rainfall in sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal till September 19.

Citing upper air circulation and strong moisture incursion for the forecoming weather condition, the Met department added that light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning would be very likely over several districts in south Bengal.

The IMD said an upper air circulation over east Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Bihar, along with strong moisture incursion, will trigger heavy showers over the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar till September 19.

Over the past 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday, Cooch Behar recorded the highest rainfall at 62 mm, followed by Jalpaiguri (56 mm) and Alipurduar (55 mm), read Kolkata's regional Met department website.