Monday, Aug 12, 2024
Delhi: Seven-year-old boy drowns in puddle in water-logged park

ByHT News Desk
Aug 12, 2024 10:58 AM IST

A seven-year-old boy died in Delhi after drowning in a pond that formed after heavy rainfall at a DDA park

A seven-year-old boy, identified as Tarun, drowned in a puddle formed due to waterlogging after heavy rainfall at a DDA park in Delhi's Rohini.

A 7-year-old boy drowned in a DDA park in Delhi's Rohini (Representational Photo.)
A 7-year-old boy drowned in a DDA park in Delhi's Rohini (Representational Photo.)

The incident took place in Sector-20, Rohini, under the jurisdiction of Aman Vihar police on Friday evening at 6:30 PM. After receiving information about the boy's state, police rushed to the spot and sent the child to the hospital but doctors declared him dead.

Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the child had drowned in the jheel (pond) formed due to rainwater accumulation in the park. His body has been sent for a post-mortem and necessary legal action will be taken in the matter.

The young boy was in Class 6 and lived in Aman Vihar. His father works at a garment shop and his mother is a housewife.

The district park near Chhat Ghat was 12 acres large and a pond had formed due to water inundation. Concrete benches had been completely submerged and the water body had been fenced with a grill.

People were warned to not go close to the water body, however as per the police, 7-8 children ignored the rule. The dead body of the boy was discovered by a park guard.

The boy's relative, Jaswant Singh told Times of India, said that the family was not aware he had gone to the park. He also blamed the district authorities for not paying attention and causing “glaring oversights”, stating that proper warnings had not been given and the park was unsupervised.

“It was an utter display of apathy and negligence that resulted in the tragic loss of the young boy's life.”

With inputs from PTI

