Family of drown victim serves notice to state govt claiming compensation

The parents of 18-year-old Advait Verma, who drowned at the backwaters of Pavana Dam in Maval taluka on June 23, have served a notice to the state government under Section 80 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 Act. Section 80 of the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) of 1908 requires that a legal notice be sent to the government or a public officer before filing a lawsuit against them. The purpose of the notice is to give the authority an opportunity to review their legal position and resolve the matter without going to court. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the notice served, the bereaved family has accused the government of laxity in taking appropriate measures and sought preventive measures, besides seeking compensation. Their son, a second year BBA student at Symbiosis College in Vimannagar, had gone on a trip to Pavana Dam with his college friends when the incident took place.

Suresh Verma, uncle of Advait Verma and a Delhi-based lawyer, said, “There were no tourist information boards near the backwaters of Pavana Dam when we visited a few days back. It is not written anywhere that there is a danger to life. So, if children die in such a popular tourist destination, it is wrong to blame only the children and the state government cannot shrug off its responsibility.”

A notice has been sent to the state government from the family through a Pune-based advocate Nitin Kamble. “The notice also states that prevention is always better than cure and this is the responsibility of the government,” said Verma.

Pavana Dam located near Lonavla is a popular tourist spot even as it has reported many drowning incidents.

Kamble said, “While replying to our notice, the state government may state that security guards cannot be posted in open places. But even if security guards are not deployed, assistance should be provided from the nearest police station at such a popular tourist spot.”

The Verma family has also sought compensation from the state government besides taking steps to generate public awareness about the issue. Monika Budaki, Advait’s local guardian, said, “If I had known that Advait was going for a trip near Pavana Dam, I would have alerted him about the danger.”