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Delhi temperature set to rise over next two days, IMD issues yellow alert for heatwave

According to the IMD forecast, the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to remain between 43°C and 45°C.

Updated on: May 18, 2026 04:39 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Delhi reeled under intense heat on Monday, with the maximum temperature climbing to nearly 43 degrees Celsius in several parts of the city as a sweeping heat spell gripped large parts of northwest and central India.

Delhi weather update on May 18, 2026: Temperatures may touch 45°C in parts of Delhi, IMD issues heatwave alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said temperatures are expected to rise further over the next two days, with isolated pockets in the capital city likely to touch 45°C. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the IMD forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 43°C and 45°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover around 26.3°C today.

The department also forecast mainly clear skies and strong surface winds during the day. “Mainly clear sky. Sustained strong surface winds speed reaching 20-30 kmph occasionally gusting to 40 kmph during the day,” the weather department added.

What qualifies as a heatwave

Under IMD criteria, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature crosses 40°C and remains at least 4.5°C above normal. A heatwave is also declared if the temperature touches 45°C or more, irrespective of how far it is above normal.

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
May 19, 202639.14Sky is clear
May 20, 202643.70Sky is clear
May 21, 202642.14Sky is clear
May 22, 202641.41Sky is clear
May 23, 202640.53Sky is clear
May 24, 202641.44Sky is clear
May 25, 202642.91Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on May 18, 2026

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai30.06 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata37.54 °C Sky is clear
Chennai34.31 °C Light rain
Bengaluru26.94 °C Light rain
Hyderabad37.5 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad37.39 °C Broken clouds
Delhi39.14 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

 
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