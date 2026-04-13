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Delhi to Dehradun in 2.5 hours: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate expressway

A key feature of the project is its 12-km elevated wildlife corridor through Rajaji National Park with six animal underpasses

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 05:52 pm IST
By Soumya Chatterjee, New Delhi
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 210-kilometre Delhi–Dehradun Expressway on April 14 in Dehradun, along with Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari. This will reduce the travel time from six hours to two and a half hours.

PM Modi laid foundation stone on December 4, 2021. (PTI)

The project built at a cost of 11,868.6 crore was initially slated for completion by December 2024. It passes through Baghpat, Baraut, Shamli, and Saharanpur. The project’s foundation stone was first laid by Gadkari on February 26, 2021, and PM Modi laid another foundation stone on December 4, 2021.

The first 32-km stretch of this project from Delhi, including Akshardham through Geeta Colony, Shastri Park, Mandola Vihar in Ghaziabad, to Khekra in Baghpat had been ready for mid-2025, and was opened to public in December 2025.

Also Read: Delhi-Dehradun Expressway may open by Feb ’26

According to officials, this stretch will alleviate some congestion in East Delhi.

The expressway has more than 100 underpasses, five railway over bridges, and will link with the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and routes to Haridwar and Roorkee.

 
wildlife corridor nitin gadkari
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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