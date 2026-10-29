The Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association has appealed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to intervene and seek a postponement of the INDIA bloc's proposed rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, citing concerns over disruptions to Delhi's festive-season business.

The federation said businesses had already incurred substantial losses in September and October because of repeated protests, rallies and traffic restrictions. (File Photo/PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a letter to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, the traders' body urged the Congress leadership to reschedule the rally until after November 10, saying that protests and traffic restrictions during the Diwali trading period could cause further losses to businesses, news agency ANI reported.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Also read | ‘Silence is not an option’: Mamata extends support to INDIA bloc's Nov-1 ‘Chalo Dilli Ramlila March’

The association said the period from Dhanteras to Diwali generates an estimated turnover of around ₹25,000 crore, making it a crucial time for traders, shopkeepers and small business owners across the capital's commercial markets.

Traders cite losses due to protests, traffic restrictions

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The federation said businesses had already incurred substantial losses in September and October because of repeated protests, rallies and traffic restrictions. These disruptions had affected customer footfall, the movement of goods and access to shops, particularly in densely populated wholesale markets, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The federation said businesses had already incurred substantial losses in September and October because of repeated protests, rallies and traffic restrictions. These disruptions had affected customer footfall, the movement of goods and access to shops, particularly in densely populated wholesale markets, it said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also read | Denied permission, Opposition moves symbolic CEC ‘trial’ to Kharge’s house

The association warned that the November 1 rally could affect business operations in major trading areas, including Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli and Chawri Bazar. Traffic diversions, road closures and large crowds could impede customer movement and delay the transportation and delivery of goods, leading to further financial losses during the festive season.

Small traders, workers could face impact

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Highlighting the wider economic implications, the federation said the festive trading period was vital not only for business owners but also for the thousands of workers, sales staff, helpers and delivery personnel who depend on these markets for their livelihoods.

It said any disruption during this limited trading window could affect traders' annual earnings and the incomes of their families. The association urged Rahul Gandhi to consider the concerns of Delhi's trading community and persuade the Congress leadership to hold the rally after November 10.

The federation argued that political programmes could be rescheduled in the larger public interest, while the Diwali trading season offered small businesses a critical opportunity to secure a substantial share of their annual income.

The letter was signed by Rakesh Kumar Yadav, President; Kamal Kumar, General Secretary; and Deepak Mittal, Treasurer of the Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association (Regd.).

Traders' bodies write to Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The federation also wrote to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The Kirana Committee Delhi separately wrote to Akhilesh Yadav and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking postponement of the protests.

The INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, has planned a rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

(With inputs from ANI)