‘Silence is not an option’: Mamata extends support to INDIA bloc's Nov-1 ‘Chalo Dilli Ramlila March’
In a post on X, Banerjee said the opposition bloc would stand united in its fight against alleged electoral irregularities.
Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday extended her support to the INDIA bloc’s protest against alleged vote theft, scheduled to be held at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 1.
In a post on X, she appealed to students, young people, women, workers and members of civil society to join the protest.
Also read | 'Don't worry about police, lathis': Rahul Gandhi asks people to join ‘Chalo Dilli Ramlila March’ on November 1
Deep Dive
“When the vote is under threat, silence is not an option,” she said, urging people to stand together to “defend our democracy and save our Constitution”.
Banerjee raised questions over electronic voting machines (EVMs), voter data, electoral rolls and the counting process, listing them as areas of concern.
She also said the opposition bloc would stand united in its fight against alleged electoral irregularities, describing it as a battle to protect every Indian’s right to vote.
Also read | Denied permission, Opposition moves symbolic CEC ‘trial’ to Kharge’s house
“The fight against Vote Chori is a fight to protect every Indian’s right to choose,” she said, adding that alleged vote theft in West Bengal and other states demanded answers.
INDIA bloc prepares for November 1 Ramlila Maidan rally
Preparations are underway at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan for the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally against alleged “vote theft”, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The rally is expected to follow a series of opposition activities, including a mock parliament in which INDIA bloc leaders intend to symbolically “impeach” Gyanesh Kumar.
Earlier on Thursday, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi appealed to people who want to defend democracy and the Constitution to join the ‘Chalo Delhi Ramlila March’ on November 1. He described the march as a collective effort to stop alleged electoral malpractice and safeguard constitutional values.
Rahul Gandhi urges people to join ‘Chalo Delhi’ march
In a video message shared on X, Rahul Gandhi said the march was not limited to any single political party but was intended to bring together people concerned about democracy and the Constitution.
“Chalo Dilli Ramlila March, it is a march to save democracy, to stop vote theft, to save the Constitution. This is not a march of any one political party; it is a march of the soul of India. All the people who are fed up with Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Gyanesh Kumar, all the people who want to save democracy, who want to protect the Constitution, you all come,” he said.
He also urged people not to be discouraged by the possibility of police action, asking them to participate in the march without fear.
“Don't worry about the police, don't worry about lathis. The BJP will not have the guts to try any of their antics. Come march with us. We'll walk together to protect the Constitution, to protect the Indian nation. So there is no need to panic; it is the country's march, it is your march. You all come; together we will protect the Constitution and protect democracy."
Appeal to student groups
Rahul Gandhi also called on student organisations to take part in the march, regardless of their political affiliations. He said those who believed their freedom of expression, ideas and ways of thinking were under threat should join the protest.
"I urge all student groups, regardless of your political affiliation, if you feel that India is under attack, if you feel you are under attack, your expression, your ideas, your way of thinking is under attack, come and join us. It will be a fantastic march, and it's a march for the soul of this country. Looking forward to seeing all of you there,” he said.
INDIA bloc plans mock parliament ahead of rally
On Thursday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is hosting MPs from the INDIA bloc as opposition leaders prepare for Friday’s mock parliament. During the event, they intend to symbolically “impeach” Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The mock parliament is scheduled to be followed by the November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan, where the opposition bloc plans to raise its concerns over alleged vote theft and electoral processes.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More