Delhi traffic advisory issued for New Year's Eve; Connaught Place, India Gate to see restrictions: Details

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory on restrictions in place in the Capital for new year's eve on Wednesday. According to the police, the restrictions will come into effect from 7 pm on Wednesday.(HT Photo/ Sunil Ghosh)

The detailed traffic advisory includes curbs, diversions and special parking arrangements in Connaught Place and its adjoining areas owing to new year's eve celebrations.

“In view of the anticipated rush, Delhi Traffic Police has made special traffic arrangements to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow,” the traffic police said in a post on X.

According to the police, the restrictions will come into effect from 7 pm on Wednesday, and will remain in place till the conclusion of new year's eve celebrations. They will be applicable to all private and public transport vehicles, unless otherwise permitted.

Apart from the restrictions and diversions, police has urged commuters to avoid affected roads wherever possible, plan their journeys well in advance. For people travelling to ISBTs, railway stations and airport, police have asked for them to keep sufficient buffer time.

Traffic restrictions for December 31

The advisory states that no vehicle will be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond designated points, including roundabouts Mandi House, Bengali Market, Gole Market, GPO, Windsor Place, and North Foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk, and Jai Singh Road – Bangla Sahib Lane.

The restriction towards Connaught Place will also be enforced in several intersections, including Minto Road – DDU Marg Crossing, R.K. Ashram Marg – Chitragupta Marg Crossing, and Kasturba Gandhi Road – Ferozeshah Road Crossing, the traffic police said.

Due to the heavy footfall near India Gate, vehicular movement might be restricted or diverted at some points, such as O-Point, W-Point, MLNP and Sunheri Masjid roundabouts, Rajpath-Rafi Marg, Mathura Road-Purana Qila Road, Sher Shah Road and Zakir Hussain Marg, according to police.

Special parking arrangements

Meanwhile, special parking arrangements have also been made for Wednesday at Kali Bari Marg, Pt Pant Marg, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, and near Gole Dak Khana.

Other such designated parking areas include Rakab Ganj Road (behind AIR), Copernicus Marg (up to Baroda House), DDU Marg and Press Road (near Minto Road), RK Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road & Basant Road, Copernicus Lane & KG Marg towards C-Hexagon, Babar Road & Tansen Marg, Windsor Place (Rajendra Prasad Road & Raisina Road), Peshwa Road & Service Road along Bhai Veer Singh Marg, and Jantar Mantar Road & Raisina Road.

Alternative routes

The Delhi Traffic Police has suggested alternative routes for north-south movement, including Ring Road (ISBT-Ashram), Delhi Gate – BSZ Marg – Mathura Road, Rani Jhansi Marg – Panchkuian Road – Mandir Marg, and Rani Jhansi Marg – Hanuman Murti – Ring Road.

For east-west movement, the alternative routes include Ring Road – Bhairon Road – Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg – Mother Teresa Crescent, and Park Street – Shankar Road.