Devotees urged to skip Vrindavan visits until January 5 due to year-end rush

The management of the Thakur Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan has issued an advisory urging devotees to avoid visiting the town from December 29 to January 5 unless absolutely necessary, in view of the expected heavy crowds during the New Year period. The district and police administration have already banned the entry of heavy vehicles into Vrindavan town, allowing only a limited number of e-rickshaws. (HT FILE)

Munesh Sharma, the manager of the Thakur Banke Bihari Temple, said in an advisory issued on Sunday evening that devotees should avoid visiting Vrindavan until January 5 due to increased crowd pressure at the temple and in the surrounding areas.

“Visit Vrindavan only if unavoidable until January 5; otherwise, devotees should avoid visiting the temple during this period. There is a huge turnout of devotees in the last days of the month, which is expected to continue or even increase in the first week of the New Year, when devotees come to offer prayers to Thakur Banke Bihari Ji in Vrindavan,” Munesh Sharma said.

The advisory said that devotees who do visit the temple should carry minimal baggage, avoid bringing valuables, follow public address announcements, use only designated entry and exit routes, and leave their slippers and footwear at the assigned areas on the way to the temple.

He advised devotees to carry a slip with their name and identity in their pocket and remain alert to pickpocketing. He also said that the elderly, children, and those suffering from illness should avoid the crowded temple premises.

The district and police administration have already banned the entry of heavy vehicles into Vrindavan town, allowing only a limited number of e-rickshaws.

Light vehicles have restricted entry, with most required to park at designated zones at Vrindavan’s entry points, where arrangements have been made for around 7,000 vehicles, Mathura SSP Shlok Kumar said while outlining the traffic and crowd management plan. “We are expecting lakhs of devotees, especially in Vrindavan, where no heavy vehicles will be allowed,” the SSP said. He added that the Mathura Nagar Nigam has prepared a traffic plan to regulate the movement of e-rickshaws on roads leading to major shrines, including temples and ashrams.

The influx of devotees has already risen, especially at the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, due to year-end festivities and the winter vacation. Lanes leading to the temple have been experiencing congestion even on weekdays.