Delhi violence: Action must be taken, Gautam Gambhir hits out at Kapil Mishra

india

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 17:42 IST

BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday criticised his party colleague Kapil Mishra for his provocative speech on Sunday and said strict action must be taken against those responsible regardless of their allegiance after large-scale violence in parts of Delhi.

The comments by Gautam Gambhir, who represents East Delhi in the Lok Sabha, came after violence spun out of control in northeast Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday.

At least seven people, including a policeman, were killed and hundreds injured in the violence over the amended citizenship act in northeast Delhi on Monday after anti- and pro-CAA protesters clashed with each other.

Tensions in parts of the city remained high on Tuesday with schools remaining shut in some areas amid fresh clashes.

The member of Parliament also asked those protesting against CAA to talk to the government instead of resorting to violence.

“Whoever, no matter which party he belongs to, whether he is Kapil Mishra or anyone else, who gave speeches to provoke people, action should be taken against them,” Gambhir said while speaking to reporters.

Kapil Mishra had issued a call to gather pro-CAA protesters on Sunday afternoon.

Mishra, who failed to win the Model Town seat in the recent assembly elections, later posted a video on Twitter, saying he was giving an “ultimatum” to the Delhi Police to clear the anti-CAA protesters within three days.

“They want the situation in Delhi to remain volatile. That’s why they [anti-CAA protesters] are blocking roads and creating a riot-like atmosphere. We have not picked up a single stone till now,” Mishra said in the video.

“We will wait till [US President Donald] Trump is here [in Delhi]. But after that, we won’t even listen to you [the police] if the roads aren’t cleared. We are appealing to you [police] to clear Jafrabad and Chand Bagh... If not, we’ll have to take to the streets,” he had said.

Mishra on Monday evening blamed anti-CAA protesters for the violence after the clashes erupted and even went to the extent of claiming that religious places were being targeted by rioters.

Eventually, in an appeal aimed at anti- and pro-CAA groups, he tweeted an appeal for peace.