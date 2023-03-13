Delhi Waqf properties not seized, Hardeep Singh Puri tells Parliament

Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday rejected allegations that Waqf Board properties in Delhi, including mosques, dargahs and graveyards, were seized and said their ownership is with the government of India. Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri. (File Photo)

Replying to a query in Parliament raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Sushil Kumar Modi, the minister said that the 123 properties were owned by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Land and Development Officer (L&DO).

When Modi asked whether any representations or objections were made by the Board before the two-member committee on the subject of denotified waqf assets, Puri said, “No representation or objections were made by the Delhi Waqf Board before the two -member committee on the subject of de-notified waqf assets.”

This statement comes after Waqf board chairman and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan said that the board would not allow the central government to take over the Waqf properties.

“Government intends to inspect all 123 properties in question. However, actual physical inspection process is yet to begin. Progress of allotment of these properties for other purposes has not been initiated.”

L&DO in a letter to the Waqf board on February 8, informed it of the decision to “absolve” it from all matters pertaining to the 123 Waqf properties.

L&DO of the central ministry said the two-member committee headed by justice (retired) S P Garg on the issue of denotified Waqf properties in its report submitted that no representation or objection was received by it from the Delhi Waqf Board.

L&DO said the Delhi Waqf Board was the main stakeholder/affected party to whom the opportunity was given by the committee. However, it did not appear before the committee or filed any representation or objection regarding 123 properties.

The committee was formed by the government of India on the order of the Delhi high court.

The Delhi Waqf Board on February 22 had also moved the Delhi high court seeking a stay on a letter issued by the L&DO, minister of housing and urban affairs, which “absolves” the board from all matters pertaining to 123 properties in the national Capital.